Skip to main content

Family Selling Daughter’s Childhood Home Let’s Her Do the One Daredevil Thing She Always Wanted To

Mom was NOT happy! (But we think dad may have wanted to try!)

Selling the family home is never an easy process, and there will be plenty of times that you will look back on times spent and memories made there in both fondness and sadness. But some pretty unusual (and even cool) things can be done once the house is sold.

One thing - trying out that one daredevil stunt you were never allowed to attempt while still living there.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This situation is precisely what Maggie Thurmon, aka Mags, found herself in when her mom and dad sold her childhood home. While definitely sad, there was also the idea that Mags could finally live all her Spiderman childhood dreams.

Mag’s old home is two stories, and on the top story, overlooking the living room is a railing. Her dream was always to jump off the top level onto some couches below, and even though the sofas have already been moved out, the empty space also presents an opportunity.

With an unhappy mom watching over her daredevil daughter, Maggie runs up to the top story and dangles off with the help of her ‘spotter’ dad. (Clock him, throwing the broom to one side to ensure he had both hands free just in case his daughter needed him!)


Maggie gets her once (or maybe a few more) in a lifetime chance to hop down from the second floor, even if there is no couch to bounce off of anymore. And we can tell that Dad obviously wanted to try to do it himself, but in this video, at least he manages to refrain. No telling whether or not he did it afterward, though!

So, would you have been brave enough to jump down? We aren’t sure we would have been, given the same circumstances!

pea gravel
Article

Chicago Woman Shares Easy Hack To Keep Pea Gravel In Place

14 hours ago
old world decor
Article

Couple’s ‘Outlander’ Style Home Is a Sight to Behold

15 hours ago
Black windows
Article

#TransformationTuesday: Woman Paints Her Windows Black and The Final Look Is Remarkable

15 hours ago
Woman writing on dry erase board
Article

Woman Creates A Dry Erase Wall In Her Kitchen and It's Genius

17 hours ago
Wood epoxy table
Article

This Fairy Table Is the Stuff Dreams Are Made Of

18 hours ago
Damaged wedding
Article

Aftermath Of Kids At Wedding Is a Great Argument for Not Allowing Them

19 hours ago
flower wall
Article

Woman Shares Proper Way to Dry Flowers and It’s Not What You Thought

20 hours ago
Upcycled shoes
Article

Woman Shares Things In Her Apartment That Are Not Used for Intended Purpose

Aug 8, 2022
Meditation with amethyst crystal
Article

North Carolina Woman Comes Up With a Unique Way to Store Her Crystals

Aug 8, 2022
Fruit hanger
Article

Macrame Artist Comes Up With Cool Way to Store Fruits and Veggies

Aug 8, 2022
watering plants
Article

Toddler Waters Grass Before Sibling Wakes Up As Her “Me Time”

Aug 8, 2022
Townhome
Article

Woman Gives Virtual Tour of Her 150-Year-Old Philadelphia Townhome and It’s...Interesting

Aug 8, 2022
Bucket of water
Article

Off-Grid Maine Man Shares How He Easily Collects Gallons of Rainwater Using Tarps

Aug 8, 2022
Plant fence
Article

Woman Shares Her Backyard's Plant Fence and It's So Perfect

Aug 8, 2022
Giftbasket
Article

Woman's DIY Wedding Gift Is Cute and Super Affordable

Aug 8, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.