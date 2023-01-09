Instead of Repainting Bathroom, Family Lets Kids and Visitors Sharpie All Over the Wall

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to decorating your home, there are some things you can never go wrong with. A new coat of paint or a fresh layer of tile in the bathroom might be just the thing to make your space feel brand new. But what if you don't want to go through all that trouble? What if you're looking for something more low-key that doesn't require a professional touch?

Well, this family decided not to repaint their bathroom—instead they let their kids draw on it with Sharpies! And now their bathroom has become quite the work of art!

Apparently this is not as rare of a decorating choice as we though. Folks in the comments shared how their family did this in their homes.

"OMG, we did this with the ceiling in my basement!! Everyone signs the ceiling when they visit!" @meghanwilliams786

"WAIT, STOP, OMG. IN MY HOUSE WE DO THIS IN THE LIVING ROOM!!" @Kate Glavan

Others merely expressed appreciation for this fun idea.

"It’s giving dive bar bathroom." @lipe Who doesn't love the familiarity of their favorite corner hang out spot?

"'Always happy when I’m here.' I STRIVE for this environment." @cooper :)

"I’m going to do this to my house; this is amazing." @lucy

This is a great choice if you're looking for a way to make your home more personal and get the kids involved in decorating. They can leave their mark on the walls, which will help keep boredom at bay. And if you don't want anyone writing on your walls, there's always Sharpie's line of removable wall markers!

