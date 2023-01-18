Watch How Sharpie Completely Fixes Hardwood Scratch

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We know a Sharpie can be used for a lot of things, such as creating intricate wall art to create an accent wall. However, Sharpies are also often used to fix wear and tear here and there. Don't believe me? Keep on scrolling!

TikTok account DIY woodwork demonstrates in their video, an easy hack on how to fix a floor scratch! Let's check it out!

Incredible! It's just like magic.

As demonstrated in the video, you'd need to grab a regular black Sharpie, draw a thin line over the scratch, check if the ink has dried, and then use an alcohol wipe to wipe off the excess ink, and tada.

It seriously looks like a brand-new floor.

However, TikTok was split on this.

As TikToker @murissamary commented,

"Until it dries. You can see it slowly appearing again."

However, TikToker @plantpoweredhouse stated,

"I’ve done this to my floors and it always works!"



There's only one way to find out, by trying it out for yourself.

And TikToker @urielgerardo310 said,

"I used to do it on countertops."



I guess, if your countertops are black - it could work.

Another person (@rhonda_ryder) wrote,

"I use a pen that has my color of the stain. Got it from Lowe’s it works well on my laminate."

Yup, and then there is that. If you don't trust a Sharpie to get the job done and you'd rather get professional help in the form of a pen, you could get these Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers available on Amazon. They are designed for wooden furniture, wood floors, and more, and come in wax sticks, as well as markers.

