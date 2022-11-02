Skip to main content

Man Uses Shaving Cream to Keep His Bathroom Mirror From Fogging Up…and It Works!

We’re definitely giving this one a chance.

So how many times have you gone to take a shower and gotten out to blow dry your hair or apply a mask or something else along those lines, only to have your entire mirror completely fogged up? It’s happened to me too many times to count, and its a pain in the rear to have to wait for your entire bathroom to cool off and defog itself so I can finally get to doing what I need to do.

But one TikTok creator has recently shared a hack that could solve the fogging issue, along with a couple of other life hacks that I know I will be adding to my daily life ASAP!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Andre, of AndreLifeHacks, tends to be all about ways of making his (and thus our) lives easier. That means putting together videos on the different life hacks he’s seen or picked up over the years, including this one in particular.


The video starts off by showing how, by simply adding one common household item, you can prevent your mirror from fogging up. That item? Simple shaving cream! Yep, all you have to do is get yourself a handful, smear it all over your mirror and wipe it in with a paper towel until there are no streaks left, then use your shower like normal. You’ll see no hints of fogging up, meaning you can hop right out and put your makeup on or do your hair without having to wait!

Of course, there are a few other hacks in the video as well, including how the top of a soy sauce jar works (okay, this one I really didn’t know and I kind of feel silly for now), the fact that most dishwashers have adjustable racks for fitting in dishes large and small, and the quickest, easiest way to unloop a cord that has gotten knotted around something!

Hopefully, any (or all) of these hacks are new to you and are something you can use everyday to make your life just a little bit easier!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Xmas Tree
Article

This Is a Brilliant Hack for Adding Height to Your Christmas Tree

fireplace
Article

Woman Builds Her Own Fireplace and Now We Want to Too

Target aisles
Article

Tennessee Husband “Steals” Target Employee’s Radio and of Course Hilarity Ensues

man installing Christmas lights
Article

Neighbor Rescues Husband Who Got Stuck on Roof Putting Up Christmas Decorations

light up cloud
Article

This Light-Up Cloud Mural Will Be the Envy of the Block

mid century dresser
Article

Florida Couple Rescues Dresser From Trash and Brings It Back to Life With the Perfect Color

Greenhouse
Article

Man Heats Greenhouse In Winter For Free With This Hack

paper towels
Article

So, There Are More “Ingredients” in Our Toilet Paper and Paper Towels Than We Think…

shutterstock_1564642699
Article

This Simple Garland Trick Will Dress Up Any Mirror for the Holidays

funny money candle
Article

Woman Gifts Pregnant Co-Worker With a Candle and We're Shook With What She Finds Hidden In the Wax

furniture flip
Article

SoCal Sister Creates Subtle Furniture Flip For Her Siblings and the Results Are Gorgeous!

shutterstock_173311682
Article

Woman’s Sage Advice About Mason Jars Could Save Your Life One Day

wood cutting board
Article

So Apparently, This Is How You Effectively Clean a Cutting Board

shutterstock_1685837344
Article

Watch This Woman Create a DIY Incense Holder Out of Air Clay

Storage bins
Article

Massachusetts Woman Has Perfect Trick to Help You Get Only What You Need at the Container Store

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.