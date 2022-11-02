Man Uses Shaving Cream to Keep His Bathroom Mirror From Fogging Up…and It Works!

So how many times have you gone to take a shower and gotten out to blow dry your hair or apply a mask or something else along those lines, only to have your entire mirror completely fogged up? It’s happened to me too many times to count, and its a pain in the rear to have to wait for your entire bathroom to cool off and defog itself so I can finally get to doing what I need to do.

But one TikTok creator has recently shared a hack that could solve the fogging issue, along with a couple of other life hacks that I know I will be adding to my daily life ASAP!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Andre, of AndreLifeHacks, tends to be all about ways of making his (and thus our) lives easier. That means putting together videos on the different life hacks he’s seen or picked up over the years, including this one in particular.



The video starts off by showing how, by simply adding one common household item, you can prevent your mirror from fogging up. That item? Simple shaving cream! Yep, all you have to do is get yourself a handful, smear it all over your mirror and wipe it in with a paper towel until there are no streaks left, then use your shower like normal. You’ll see no hints of fogging up, meaning you can hop right out and put your makeup on or do your hair without having to wait!

Of course, there are a few other hacks in the video as well, including how the top of a soy sauce jar works (okay, this one I really didn’t know and I kind of feel silly for now), the fact that most dishwashers have adjustable racks for fitting in dishes large and small, and the quickest, easiest way to unloop a cord that has gotten knotted around something!



Hopefully, any (or all) of these hacks are new to you and are something you can use everyday to make your life just a little bit easier!

