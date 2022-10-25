Skip to main content

Woman Sews Grandmother Beautiful Blanket Made of Grandpa’s Old Shirts After He Passes Away

She’s going to cherish this thoughtful gift

There are a few things you’re never really ready for no matter how “prepared” you are for the occasion; one of those things being the death of a loved one. While it’s a guarantee that we all will take our last breath at some point, it’s never easy to experience when you lose someone you love and care for so much. However, when this difficult point in life does occur, it’s best to remember the times you shared and hold onto the precious things that reminds you of your loved one.

Knowing this, TikTok user @wintherandrea recently made a beautiful blanket out of her grandpa’s t-shirts for her grandma who is mourning the recent passing of her husband. Thankfully, she will have this beautiful and thoughtful gift to hold onto and cherish.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video that’s already amassed almost three million views, the granddaughter is seen turning the blanket right-side out, revealing a solid navy blue color on one side of the blanket and a multiple patterns on the opposite side. We love that she included multiple pattens of plaid and different colored squares to give it more of an authentic feel, but especially love that she included his actual shirts in the thoughtful gift.

Much like her viewers and followers in the comment section, we’re sure her grandma will surely appreciate having such a precious and beautiful keepsake of her husband, especially during a difficult time like this. 

