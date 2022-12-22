Man Creates Shoe Nook In Tiny Closet and It’s Perfect

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Is there a such thing as having too many shoes? For some people, having too many shoes is impossible, however, it can become a bit much when shoes are all over the floor and have no proper storage.

You can always invest in clear organization shoe boxes, but that can get a bit expensive after purchasing even just a few. In situations like this, it may be best to invest in a shoe shelf, which is exactly what TikTok user @ponceanthony3 did.

How convenient is this shoe shelf?! He customized the shelf to fit perfectly into the nook of their closet without screwing it into the wall and he did an amazing job! The shelf was built to hold multiple pairs of shoes on six shelves and he’s planning to do one for his fiancée’s side of the closet as well.

Unsurprisingly, his followers and viewers loved this custom-built shelf and took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “The epitome of “If he wanted to he would” @pang925__ hilariously pointed out. “Where can I place my order. Being legit, LOL” @phoebereyes2 commented. “Great idea for shoe storage!” @rileylind.realtor wrote.

We’re with the folks in the comment section — how do we place a custom order? This is genius!

