Mom “Accidentally” Gives Daughter’s Shoe Rack a Gorgeous Glow Up

It isn’t often that we think about things like shoe racks and organizers. It may be a place to store your shoes and keep them out of the way, but they typically are made for function, not really hteir looks. Which is okay! They perform their job and most people are happy to leave it at that.

But one TikTok mom has come up with a creative way of totally flipping her daughter’s shoe rack into something ultra adorable and we are so here for it!

Tiffany, of Creative Studios over on TikTok, hadn’t really planned on doing anything to her daughter’s Ikea shoe rack. But as soon as she pulled it out she had a great idea for the piece, and so she ran with it.

The Ikea shoe rack is the typical plain white thing with several shelves, meant to be shoved in a closet and pretty much forgotten about. So Tiffany takes it and starts applying a stick-on wallpaper, carefully cutting it to size and smoothing it down with a credit card to make sure that there are no bubbles. She even went so far as to fold out each of the drawers and cutting down small strips to run along the edges to create a cohesive look! (Which may be a bit farther than we would go, but at the same time is what really elevates this look!)

Tiffany also grabbed some gold handles that she had previously installed in her daughter’s bathroom and that weren’t fitting into the current aesthetic there and instead she went ahead and added them to the shoe rack. The gold fits perfectly with the almost vintage look of the wallpaper and really pops off against the colors!

What we love most about this is that pretty much everything Tiffany used (and it wasn’t even that much) was leftovers from other projects so it cost her almost nothing to make her daughter’s shoe rack look totally new and awesome! We’ll be sure to take a page out of her book next time!