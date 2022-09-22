Skip to main content

Austin Woman's Shower Cleaning Hack Is Genius

Will definitely be stealing this.

So you’ve cleaned most of your house. You’ve already managed to get through the kitchen, the living room, and maybe even your own bedroom, or the kid’s rooms. Now it is time to tackle one of the places we all hate to clean the most - the bathroom.

The dreaded bathroom has so many areas that need extra careful attention and cleaning, and one of the worst places tends to be the shower. Many of us leave it to last, focusing on other areas first, but the truth is - you don’t have to, especially not with this super helpful tip that will make cleaning your shower a breeze.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Today’s helpful shower cleaning tip comes to us from a former housekeeper and current TikTok creator, Vanesa Amaro. So, for this tip, keep in mind that there are certain areas you need to remember next time you are cleaning!

The bottom of your shower products are often covered in gunk or might trap hair or soap, meaning that you will need to pick them up and rinse them off, but you also don’t want to have to move everything out onto a vanity and then back again.

So what are you to do?

Just grab a basket, like a simple plastic laundry basket. Preferably one with holes at the bottom. That way you can put it at the bottom of your shower, put all of your shower products inside, and rinse it off at the same time you are cleaning the rest of the shower.

Now here is the thing - you might not consider this THAT much of a hack. But there are a ton of people out there who never really had to clean, or at least were never taught to clean properly. If you hadn’t been told, or if you weren’t already used to cleaning, would you personally think of lifting up your soap bottles to clean beneath them, or would you just leave them where they were? This hack is for those, and to help make all our lives just a little bit simpler!

shutterstock_721047142
Article

Watch Woman Transform Her Home Into an IRL Barbie Dream House

fairy arch
Article

Family Shares Secret to Building a Magical “Branch Gate”

disco
Article

Teacher Transforms Classroom Into a “Disco Garden” And We’re Obsessed With the Accessories

canopy bed
Article

Woman Proves Just How Versatile A Canopy Bed Can Be

air clay checkered dish
Article

Woman Uses Air Dry Clay to Make Gorgeous Home Accents

Swiffer
Article

Apparently We’ve Been Putting Swiffer Pads On Wrong Our Whole Life

pulling weeds
Article

Hubby Shows Wife Trick For Getting Rid of Weeds

vinyl records
Article

Woman Makes Coolest Shelves Out Of Vintage Records

shutterstock_1053844937
Article

Woman Dupes Pottery Barn Built-In Shelves For Half the Price

shutterstock_1805782831
Article

Watch Man Use Chainsaw to Make the Most Gorgeous Sink

shutterstock_2203878787
Article

You Need to See the Mexican Traditional Floral Candle Making Process

pink fridge
Article

DIY Fridge Hack Will Save So Much Space

shutterstock_764720677
Article

Girl Shares How Cute She Decorated Her 200sq-foot NYC Apt

yarn
Article

DIY Tassel Ghost Garland Is a Perfect Addition to Your “Cute Spooky” Halloween Aesthetic

wax paper
Article

Argentinean Woman Makes Chic Lantern Out of Wax Paper

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.