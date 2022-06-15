Skip to main content

Woman Transforms Dollar Tree Shower Curtain Rings Into Stunning Outdoor Lighting

Um, we need to try this!

We’re less than one week away from officially entering the summer season, which means more outside parties and backyard gatherings with friends and families. While it’s important to make sure you have all the food you need for the grill, the perfect music playlist and a few fun games, it’s also important to make sure the outside ambiance is just right, too.

You can have the coziest patio furniture but what’s just as important as comfortable seating, is the lighting. String lights are always a good option, but if you want to spruce up your backyard even more, you’ll want to check out this super cool DIY from TikTok user @jinkybinky. She shows us how a balloon and shower curtain rings can easily create the coolest backyard lighting!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Okay, we were so surprised by the outcome. We would not have expected the balloon to stay in tact while she hot glued the shower curtain rings onto it. We love that her DIY method was so unorthodox and the lights look amazing! The comments section is filled with viewers impressed with her DIY as well as some who were curious as to how the balloon didn’t pop in the missile of her DIY. “How did the balloon not pop from the hot glue? So cute,” TikTok user @chileslacholita understandably asked. To which the creator of the video resounded “Just steady and patience.”

Noted.

Here we are getting ready to head to Dollar Tree, again. 

