This Is A Great Hack for Cleaning Shower Heads

We definitely forget to clean that spot too!

Okay, raise your hand if you hate cleaning your shower or bathtub. Don’t worry, you are among friends here, so get it all off your chest.

Okay, now that we have that out of the way, let’s get into the nitty-gritty. Very few of us like cleaning said areas of our bathrooms, but you know what typically goes even longer without getting cleaned? Your showerheads.

Yes, they can get pretty gunky over time, and they are often forgotten until they get stopped up with grime and ick. But luckily, we’ve got one creator who is here to show us a brilliant, easy hack for cleaning our showerheads that takes away the trouble and time waste!

Purdy Rubin and Charlotte Fig are a pair of friends who put the environment first, and they wanted to help others do the same. That is the whole idea behind Purdy and Fig, the brand platform they use to share their tips and tricks with the populace at large.

Today they are sharing their secret to getting your showerhead sparkling clean. Now, if you don’t tend to think about your showerhead a lot, the truth is that it can get pretty messy. Dirt and limescale can build up pretty quickly, especially if you have harder water, and that can easily reduce water pressure or just be gross.

Purdy and Fig’s solution? Fill a small bag with white vinegar and rubber band it around the showerhead, ensuring that all the metal and holes are submerged. Leave it on for thirty minutes, and voila - a sparkling clean showerhead without any scrubbing or hard work on your part!

The pair suggest doing this at least once a month to keep your showerhead nice and clean, but if your water isn’t too hard, you might get away with doing it less. On the other hand, if you get quite a bit of build-up, you may find yourself doing it more often!

