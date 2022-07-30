Skip to main content

There Is a Speaker Side Table at 5 Below and Everyone Is Freaking Out Over It

It… actually works?!

We are always on the lookout for some awesome Dollar General hacks or various niche store dupes, and we’ve found some great ones over the past little while. But we are still awed and impressed every day by some of the neat and nifty finds that others hunt down, like this excellent side table we are sharing with you!

Maddi, of PeachyMaddi on TikTok, is a creator who went to her local Five Below and found a really cool side table that has a truly unique function.

Let’s start first with the table. It is a cute little table, easily fitting in with Maddi’s (and our) rooms, the subtle cream and grey color with wood making it actually look a lot higher dollar than it truly is. We could easily see ourselves using the table as is, without the additional features.

But it is those features that is what makes this table really stand out. You see, this table isn’t just something to put your cup of coffee on in the morning, it is actually a speaker as well! Yes, this Five Below table has a built-in speaker that works surprisingly well, hooking up to the Bluetooth on your phone to pump out your favorite jams.

We are honestly surprised by just how good this low-cost little table speaker works, as well as just how nice it looks in Maddi’s living room. And we aren’t the only ones, as many commenters are agreeing, with several stating clear plans on running out and grabbing one for themselves ASAP.

Of course, there are some questions as well. How well will it hold up over time? How does it deal with heavy bass music, and will drinks placed on top shake a lot? And if you got two, would you get double the volume and thus double the awesome?


So many questions! 

