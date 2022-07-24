Nashville Creator Transforms Sidetable Into a Gorgeous Terrariums and Anyone Can Do It Too

Need a focal point for your room but want something a little different, a little unusual? Well, first of all, how are you with plants?

Okay, this little DIY terrarium doesn’t require you to have live plants (if you don’t want), or you could even pick air plants that require little care, but overall we’ve got a fantastic idea straight from TikTok that you can put together and have right in your living room!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Madison LeBlanc is the creator of this delightful DIY, and she decided to go with an easy-to-maintain homemade terrarium side table that is drool-worthy once finished. The table itself is a glass-sided side table that you can find for fairly cheap online (or may be lucky enough to snag at a local resale shop), which forms the basis for the rest of the piece.

Within the glass sides, you will want first to lay down a layer of crafting sand, or at least clean and sifted sand. Don’t just pick up dirt from your backyard for this, as you want something clean that won’t have anything live or growing in it! In the middle, make a pocket and lay down some potting soil. This soil will be the home for any plants you wish to grow inside your terrarium, but you can skip this step entirely if you only put in fake succulents or other plants.

Next you can choose to lay down some color-coordinating river rocks or small stones around the soil to help mask the transition and to just help make things look nicer. Mist your plants lightly (again, skip this if your plants aren’t living), then place the top back on, and you’ve got yourself a gorgeous side table!

The best part about this (besides just how pretty this look is), is how versatile it can be! You could put in tiny toys or anything else you’d like to display or pick from a wide variety of plants that do well in sandy soil, such as a vast array of succulents or air plants. We can’t wait to see what you come up with, and enjoy!