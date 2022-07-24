Skip to main content

Nashville Creator Transforms Sidetable Into a Gorgeous Terrariums and Anyone Can Do It Too

This opens up so many possibilities!

Need a focal point for your room but want something a little different, a little unusual? Well, first of all, how are you with plants?

Okay, this little DIY terrarium doesn’t require you to have live plants (if you don’t want), or you could even pick air plants that require little care, but overall we’ve got a fantastic idea straight from TikTok that you can put together and have right in your living room!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Madison LeBlanc is the creator of this delightful DIY, and she decided to go with an easy-to-maintain homemade terrarium side table that is drool-worthy once finished. The table itself is a glass-sided side table that you can find for fairly cheap online (or may be lucky enough to snag at a local resale shop), which forms the basis for the rest of the piece.

Within the glass sides, you will want first to lay down a layer of crafting sand, or at least clean and sifted sand. Don’t just pick up dirt from your backyard for this, as you want something clean that won’t have anything live or growing in it! In the middle, make a pocket and lay down some potting soil. This soil will be the home for any plants you wish to grow inside your terrarium, but you can skip this step entirely if you only put in fake succulents or other plants.

Next you can choose to lay down some color-coordinating river rocks or small stones around the soil to help mask the transition and to just help make things look nicer. Mist your plants lightly (again, skip this if your plants aren’t living), then place the top back on, and you’ve got yourself a gorgeous side table!

The best part about this (besides just how pretty this look is), is how versatile it can be! You could put in tiny toys or anything else you’d like to display or pick from a wide variety of plants that do well in sandy soil, such as a vast array of succulents or air plants. We can’t wait to see what you come up with, and enjoy!

pea pod
Article

Gardener’s Hack for Planting Peas Is Perfect

18 minutes ago
cleaning dust
Article

This UK Woman's Elixir Is a Sure-Fire Dust Repellant

1 hour ago
garden house
Article

Man Transforms Old Garage Into Gardenhouse and the Results Are Stunning

23 hours ago
secret room
Article

Dad’s Secret Man Cave Is Hidden In Plain Site

Jul 23, 2022
Mid-century wood leg plant stool
Article

Bohemian Plant Mom Shares Genius Hack So You Can Still Use Cute Plant Pots Without Drainage Holes

Jul 22, 2022
Tree stump
Article

Mom Repurposes Neighbor’s Cut-Down Tree and You Won’t Believe What She Made

Jul 22, 2022
Lavender
Article

Woman Claims This DIY Lavender Water Gets Rid of Roaches For Good

Jul 22, 2022
air conditioning units
Article

Texas Handyman Shows Us Easy Hack To Properly Care For Our A/C Units

Jul 22, 2022
Folding clothes
Article

Arizona Mom Shares Perfect Moving Hack That Will Make Moving (And Life) Much Easier

Jul 22, 2022
target storefront
Article

Florida Woman Shares Target Hack That Can Save Money Everytime You Use It

Jul 22, 2022
Laundry
Article

Florida Mom Shares Genius Laundry Hack If You Hate Folding Clothes

Jul 22, 2022
indoor tent
Article

Woman Makes Adult ‘Chill Tent’ and Everyone Wants One

Jul 22, 2022
cleaning your bathroom
Article

You Can Clean Your Entire Bathroom With Just These Two Products

Jul 22, 2022
coffee table
Article

Woman Makes $400 Kirkland Coffee Table Dupe At Home For Way Less

Jul 22, 2022
shutterstock_258188981
Article

Couple Adds Ceramic Mourning Doves To New House For the Sweetest Reason

Jul 22, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.