Man Transforms Sidewalk That’s Been Neglected For Over 50 Years and TikTok Is Obsessed

This was so nice of him to do this

In today’s time, we’re constantly bombarded with news that’s often hard to watch and usually leaves us in a less-than-stellar mood. Combine that with inflation of gas and food prices, the increasing interest rates on houses, and a host of other troubling issues around the world, it’s no surprise when some people just want to get away.

While it’s nice to try and disconnect every now and then, it’s not always possible, especially since we have the internet in the palms of our hands thanks to our smart phones. Since we technically can’t really escape such hard news, it’s always great when we’re able to come across positive stories on our social feeds, which is the case in this video we came across on TikTok, courtesy of @fillslawncare. His account shows us how he completely transforms yards and sidewalks for people who are less fortunate, going through a difficult time or may have never experienced having someone else do something for them. And often times, his services are free, which is even more amazing considering how he takes his time with his work and does an amazing job.

As seen in the viral video with over one million views, he takes his time using his lawn tools to dig up the over grown grass on the sidewalk, trim the edges of the grass, and used his leaf blower to remove the leaves (and picked them up!) from the sidewalk that hasn’t received any upkeep for over 50 years, making it safer for people who frequently commute in that area. The before and after of the sidewalk is astonishing!

Unsurprisingly, viewers took to the comments to share their gratitude and appreciation of this kind act.

We love how he not only did a phenomenal job, but he voluntarily did this, which makes it even more special. It’s nice to see people doing great things and it’s even better when it’s shared across the world and we’re given another reason to smile.

