Skip to main content

Woman Puts ‘Silly Walking Sign’ In Front Of House and Camera Proves It Was 100% Worth It

She really put her heart and soul into it.

With inflation currently sweeping across the country, many people are understandably facing difficult times, so it’s always nice when we can find a reason to smile. And even if it’s at times hard to have a good day or find a reason to laugh or smile, we can at least attempt to bring a smile to another person’s face by making them laugh with the silliest gesture.

And this TikTok user @trubbol did just that when she created a ‘silly walking’ sign and put in her yard to encourage every passerby to put on their best silly walk and surprise, surprise, she actually had someone follow the rule!

WATCH THE VIDEO

We love when someone can make another person laugh in the best way! The sign reads “You have now entered the jurisdiction of the ‘Ministry of silly walks’ commence silly walking immediately,” and is an ode to “The Ministry of Silly Walks” sketch from the 1970 Monty Python’s Flying Circus. The person in the video accepted the challenge and put on her best performance while walking her dog. While her pet seemed slightly confused at what she was doing, we can certainly appreciate the smile it brought to our faces.

The creator of the video posted a follow up video but she actually had a few more and we love the creativity of these walkers! One of the walks couldn’t help himself and walked back second time with another silly walk. LOL. We love it!

Leafs
Article

Ceramic Artist Uses Real Plants to Decorate Pieces and It’s Breathtaking

1 hour ago
Picture frame on wall
Article

DIY ‘Trick’ Picture Frame Is a Brilliant Way To Never Lose Your Remote Again

2 hours ago
Shower curtain rings
Article

Woman Transforms Dollar Tree Shower Curtain Rings Into Stunning Outdoor Lighting

3 hours ago
Target aisles
Article

Mom’s Hack for Keeping Kids Distracted While Shopping at Target Is Pure Genius

4 hours ago
Trash picking
Article

Woman Share How to Trash Pick Like a ‘Pro’ and TBH Her Finds Are Mind-Blowing

5 hours ago
DIY Bathroom Caddy
Article

Woman Makes Elegant Bathroom Caddy From Dollar Tree Finds

6 hours ago
Before and after home renovation
Article

Woman Scores Home for $32k And Transforms It Into an Oasis

21 hours ago
Mushroom lamp
Article

Woman Uses Dollar Tree Glassware to Recreate Expensive HomeGoods Mushroom Lamp

22 hours ago
Bucket of water
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Planter That Doubles As a Rainwater Barrel

23 hours ago
Tile table
Article

Woman Transforms Thrifted Piece Into Popular Modern Tile Table For Half the Price

Jun 14, 2022
Disco ball
Article

Artist Transforms Every Inch Of Their House Into a Giant Disco Ball

Jun 14, 2022
Woman cleaning
Article

Woman Shares The Best Kitchen Hack For Storing Trash Bags

Jun 13, 2022
tomato plants
Article

Here Are Two Things You Should Do Every Time You Water Your Tomato Plants

Jun 13, 2022
shutterstock_1641511906
Article

Mom Transforms Bath Time Into the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

Jun 13, 2022
shutterstock_2138843203
Article

Woman Shares ’Which Tree Acts As Nature’s Migraine Medicine’

Jun 13, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.