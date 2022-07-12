This Simmer Pot Might Replace All Your Candles

We love candles - they provide a cute aesthetic when used as décor and of course, they smell amazing. However, not all candles are created equal. While they may smell good and can also be great décor pieces in your home, some candles are not only made with toxic chemicals, but they can also be quite pricey.

However, there are other alternatives to get a great smelling home that isn’t toxic and is also significantly cheaper than candles - simmer pots. Thanks to this video from TikTok creator @savoredhome we see how easy it is to achieve a beautifully smelling home using items and ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen!

In the video, she simply adds a few slices of oranges, green apples, lemons and limes, as well as a splash of vanilla to a pot before filling it with water and placing it on a low to medium heat on the stove. So simple and sweet-smelling! What’s even better about using simmer pots, you can get more than one use out of them, too, at least according to the comments.

“I use vanilla, cinnamon sticks, apples and oranges! I use it a couple days when I make it,” TikTok user @leahbcullop commented. “I wish more ppl talked about this! It smells amazing, bougie vibes, zero waste, and if ur broke like me it’s all covered in EBT, LOL” @nicholefitz2319 shared, to which @savoredhome responded “100% it makes me feel like I live in Williams Sonoma.”

We love a simple hack that’s non-toxic and makes your home smell good! Have you tried this before?