If You Have Trouble Keeping Baseboards Clean These Two Tricks Really Work

What is the one area of your house that you think about cleaning less frequently than other places? And no, I’m not talking about the things you dislike cleaning (we all have those, for me, it is the bathroom), but rather the places that you tend not to notice as often and thus kind of… don’t get cleaned. If you said something like ‘baseboards’, join the club!

Luckily Jacqueline Stein of Home_Reimagined has two super simple tips to help you clean up your baseboard, at least whenever you remember to do so!

So out of these two tricks, it is the first one that I appreciate the most. You see, whenever I actually do remember to clean my baseboards, I am always stunned by the hair and other grime that somehow seems to collect on them. And if you’ve ever cleaned up hair, then you know it isn’t the easiest thing to get rid of. Add dust on top of that and you’ve got yourself a bit of a situation.

But Jacqueline suggests rather than using some super special product, just get yourself a dryer sheet. You see, these things are already meant to grab and cling onto minuscule particles in your dryer, and when you so much as sweep them over your baseboards, they automatically pick up all that hair and dust that you’d typically miss.

The second trick is to work smarter, not harder, and instead of getting down and cleaning the baseboards by hand, instead rely on the help of your vacuum attachment! Most vacuums have several attachments, including long needle nose suctions as well as bristle-end hoses, making clean up quite a bit easier, even if you don’t get it ‘perfect’. Round it out by running your mop and voila - much cleaner baseboards with much less effort!



