These Simple Dishwasher Hacks Makes for Actually Clean Dishes

Washing dishes can be a daunting chore depending on the day and the person, so it makes sense why some people opt to use the dishwasher, rathe than wash every single dirty dish by hand.

If you are the type of person that’s loyal to the handy and helpful dishwasher, then these hacks from TikToker @alifebetterorganized are especially beneficial to you!

https://www.tiktok.com/@alifebetterorganized/video/7189076785705782571

These two hacks are quite simple, yet make a major difference in the cleanliness of your dishes, especially when you opt to not wash your dishes by hand. The first hack she suggests is to avoid loading the dishes in the same direction; instead, face them inward toward the center where they’ll get directly hit by the spray. The second hack is to load the mugs and glasses where the rack has a slant to avoid puddles, instead of placing them flat on the rack.

The comment section of the video was a little harsh, with many fellow TikTok users saying these hacks were common sense and everyone should know this, however, what’s common sense for some folks, isn’t as common for others.

Hopefully, these two hacks help you if you need it!

