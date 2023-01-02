Woman Gives Hallway a Simple Upgrade with a Pop of Color Along the Doorframe

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When you enter a home for the first time, what is the very first thing that you notice? Is it the carpet, the stairs leading up to the entryway, maybe the cool focal wall that the homeowners have created? I personally tend to think that the little spaces are sometimes forgotten in all the bigger hubbub, but it is those small touches that really help bring a space together!



Case in point, this excellent door frame painting tip comes to us from TikTok channel CleaningWithTheMXO!

Right off the bat I want to ask a question - how often do you really pay attention to a door frame? There’s one in pretty much every single room, but it often goes rather unforgotten, or maybe painted the same dull shade as the door or wall if you are feeling like it has gotten a bit scuffed over time.

But what if I were to tell you that those door frames could be yet another focal point in your space? Indeed, as this creator points out, you can easily transform the look of a room or space without having to paint everything in it - instead choose smaller points, such as the doorframes, and paint them a poppy accent color that helps draw the eye!

For her doorframes, this creator went with a more subtle grey, but against the white of the walls and doors it really does a great job of standing out. It really ties in well with the grey of the carpet, and I personally love how she went above and beyond to also add the same color to the framing that runs along the bottom of the walls as well.

Now, personally I might go with a brighter color (and you may or may not agree with me), but you can bet that the next time I decide to add a bit of ‘spice’ to my rooms, I’ll be adding this to my to-do-list!



