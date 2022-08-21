Skip to main content

These Three Simple Hacks Will Actually Make Your Life Easier

It's the little things...

We are always on the lookout for ways to make our lives just that much easier. We’ve already covered cleaning hacks and even refurbs to save a bit of cash, but what about the smaller things in and around your home that can make things just a bit easier to deal with?

Let’s check out three home tips that can really help you out!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

These helpful home tips come to us from Chantel Mila, our awesome friend over on TikTok. She covers a lot of home cleaning and organizing tips, so we are often dropping by her page so see the newest idea she’s come up with.

Today Mila is sharing three ‘life hacks’ that have helped keep her organized in her own home, and which we hope you can use yourself. The very first tip is to use stick-on hooks, but not for the purpose you would originally think of. You won’t be hanging paintings or pictures (at least not right now). No, Mila suggests using these mini stick-on hooks to help keep smaller wires, like cell phone chargers, out of the way.

Just peel and stick the hooks onto your dresser or bedside table, maybe even your bed frame depending on where you usually use your phone and charge it. Then just loop the cable up and over and voila - the cord is kept out of the way and won’t be left just coiled up on the floor for you to trip over or as an eyesore.

The two other hacks, one for helping keep the wrinkles out of your sheets as you put them on the bed (without having to iron them), and Mila’s helpful hack for keeping your clothes from fading in the wash, can all be seen in the video as well, and we highly recommend you go check them out!

Hopefully, these hacks helped you out as much as they did us, and be sure you follow Mila for more helpful home tips!

