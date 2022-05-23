Skip to main content

Woman Shares the Best Necklace Layering Hack We Didn't Know We Needed

You won't wear your necklaces any other way after trying this.

I love layering my necklaces. Each of them have sentimental meaning to me and I love the regal look, so it’s rare I take them off unless I absolutely have to. However, as much as I love wearing them all at once, I can’t stand how tangled my necklaces get as a result of consistently the consistent wear. It’s practically the bane of my jewelry wearing existence.

But, tangles are now appearing to soon be a thing of the past, thanks to TikTokuser @veercraft who shows us this super simple hack that completely eliminates necklace tangles and I love it here!

WATCH THE VIDEO

How easy is that?! There’s no need to purchase a necklace clasp to make sure your necklaces layer effortlessly. It’s so simple, it has me questioning why I never thought to do this. Other viewers were just as stunned. “This is so simple but so genius,” @zoe_n0t_zoey wrote. Another TikTok user @sockbunstudios wrote “This is AMAZING. How do I send videos to heaven because my grandma definitely needs to see this. She’d be just as stunned as me. LOL.” TikTok user @rachaeln1981 confirmed how great this hack is when she wrote “I love this hack. Saw it a few weeks ago. I can finally wear 2 necklaces at once.” Another TikTok user @w8..what commented “Mind blown! Thank you!”

There you have it, it works! I’m never going back to wearing my necklaces how I normally wear them. This necklace hack is pure gold (pun absolutely intended)!

Bathroom Organization
Article

Woman Transforms Bathroom With These Genius Amazon Organization Finds

25 minutes ago
Fruit Coasters
Article

These DIY Dried Fruit Coasters Are Perfect for BBQs

1 hour ago
Wood Table
Article

Woman Gives Fool-Proof Instructions to Restore Any Wood Furniture

2 hours ago
Viral TikTok
Article

Woman Somehow Gets Stuck In the Dryer and We’re Sorry But We Can’t Help Laughing

2 hours ago
Tomato Vine
Article

Gardener Shares How to Grow Tomatoes Upside Down and We're Obsessed

3 hours ago
Husband Imitates His Wife
Article

Husband Hilariously Imitates How Wife Acts Before The Cleaners Come and Nails It

4 hours ago
Wedding Reception
Article

Bride-to-Be Shares Genius Wedding Reception Hack Every Bride Should Know About

6 hours ago
Marble Flooring
Article

DIY Aficionado Transforms Bathroom With Renter-Friendly Marble Tile

May 22, 2022
Aloe Vera
Article

Gardener Shares Brilliant Tool That Makes Aloe Vera Cutting So Easy And We're Impressed

May 21, 2022
Video Game Controller
Article

Mom Adds Secret Gaming Area To Daughter’s New Bedroom and Gamers Everywhere Are Jealous

May 20, 2022
Cherry blossoms
Article

Woman’s DIYs Dreamy Floral Chandelier Anyone Can Recreate From Dollar Store Supplies

May 20, 2022
Bathroom
Article

This Simple and Hilarious Decor Piece Is Trending on TikTok...And Everyone Wants It

May 20, 2022
washing machine
Article

Natural House Cleaner Shows Us Why We Need to Clean Our Washers

May 20, 2022
Storage bins
Article

These $25 Storage Bins Take The Guesswork Out of Home Organization

May 20, 2022
Woman cleaning
Article

TikTok Is Obsessed With This Millennial Cleaning Playlist

May 19, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.