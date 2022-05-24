Skip to main content

These Pantry Kitchen Hacks Make Cleaning (And Life) So Much Easier

You probably already have everything you need.

Okay, I’ll admit. Cleaning dishes is kind of my thing. I’m not sure exactly what contributes to dishes being more of a therapeutic chore for me, but I enjoy it. However, the one thing I don’t like about washing dishes is scrubbing profusely to try and get difficult stains out of pots and pans. While I do have a tried-and-true method, I’m always appreciative when I come across another method that works, especially when it involves minimal and natural ingredients.

Insert TikTok content creator @creative_explained here. Recently, he uploaded a video showing how every day kitchen pantry staples can be used to get your kitchen all the way in order!

WATCH THE VIDEO

How life changing are these hacks?! I would have never thought to put oil spray in a container before adding honey as a way to make the honey come out so much easier when using it to bake; same thing goes with the cheese grater. My mind is blown! Also, who knew a lemon half would make a great scrubber?! I especially liked the oven cleaning hack as well. The best thing about all of these hacks are that all of the ingredients are natural and it’s likely we already have them in our pantry!

The comment section had people who took his advice and saw success in their kitchens. “I used the dish soap, baking soda and vinegar for a stain that I had on my quartz countertop and bam it was gone! Thanks for these,” @edbrunswick commented. “Great tips; I learned a few new ones. Thanks,” @itsallnunew wrote. “Baking soda + vinegar = magic,” @coyotecalamity commented.

I’m excited to try these cleaning hacks in my kitchen soon!

Roach
Article

Man Swears By DIY Remedy That Banishes Ants and Roaches ‘For Good’

5 hours ago
Hardwood Floor
Article

Woman Shares Black Tea Mopping Technique That’s Centuries Old

5 hours ago
photo-1602173051717-26e91ecf7a77
Article

Painting the Porch ‘Haint Blue’ Is a Great Way to Deter Wasps

6 hours ago
Potatoes
Article

Gardner Shares How to Plant Those ‘Forgotten’ Fridge Potatoes

6 hours ago
Organized Refrigerator
Article

TikTok Is Obsessed With How Organized This Woman's Fridge Is

8 hours ago
Kitchen Knife
Article

Tiktok Reviewer Spends $200 On A Kitchen Knife and Apparently It’s Worth It

9 hours ago
Folding clothes
Article

Man Shows Us The Most Genius Way to Fold Clothes

11 hours ago
Bathroom Organization
Article

Woman Transforms Bathroom With These Genius Amazon Organization Finds

May 23, 2022
Fruit Coasters
Article

These DIY Dried Fruit Coasters Are Perfect for BBQs

May 23, 2022
Wood Table
Article

Woman Gives Fool-Proof Instructions to Restore Any Wood Furniture

May 23, 2022
Viral TikTok
Article

Woman Somehow Gets Stuck In the Dryer and We’re Sorry But We Can’t Help Laughing

May 23, 2022
Tomato Vine
Article

Gardener Shares How to Grow Tomatoes Upside Down and We're Obsessed

May 23, 2022
Husband Imitates His Wife
Article

Husband Hilariously Imitates How Wife Acts Before The Cleaners Come and Nails It

May 23, 2022
Layered Necklaces
Article

Woman Shares the Best Necklace Layering Hack We Didn't Know We Needed

May 23, 2022
Wedding Reception
Article

Bride-to-Be Shares Genius Wedding Reception Hack Every Bride Should Know About

May 23, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.