Popular Cooking Star Tests Three Simple Methods To Remove Rust From Pans

Adding method #3 to our list of hacks that work amazingly well!

Thanks to social media, we’ve seen a number of kitchen hacks — some tried and true, and others that flopped and failed. Thankfully, hacks usually don’t cost much of anything to try and there seems to be an endless amount of kitchen hacks on TikTok that we’ve yet to try, including this three-methods-in-one video brought to us by social media fan favorite Lynja of @cookingwithlynja.

Taking a rusted frying pan, Lynja starts the video by taking two strips of black painters tape and placing the tape on the bottom of the pan to create quarter-sized sections. Next, she begins the first method by taking baking soda and white vinegar and spreading it around the quarter section of the pan using a paper towel before setting a timer for 20 minutes. After letting the concoction sit on the pan for the duration of the timer, she simply rubbed off the DIY solution with a steel wool scrubber and to our surprise — that method became ineffective hack!

The second method she tried on another rusty quarter of the pan involved using baking soda, white vinegar and a lemon. to make this DIY solution, she created a paste out of baking soda and white vinegar and applied it to the pan before using a half-sized lemon to scrub off the paste. Unfortunately, that method didn’t remove the rust at all.

For the final method, all she did was create a paste out of Bar Keeper’s Friend and water and applied the paste to another rusty quarter section of the pan. Next, she scrubbed the rust away using a steel wool scrubber. The result from this method was amazing!! Easily, another method-turned-hack!

This isn’t our first meeting with Bar Keeper’s Friend. Clearly, we need to keep a few cans in our home.

