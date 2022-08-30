Skip to main content

DIYer Surprises Sister With Bedroom Makeover and Gets Surprised As Well!

We call this a win-win situation.

We have seen so many lovely people out there who give loving surprises to family and friends. There have been bedroom makeovers for parents who have gone out of town for the weekend, or child playroom updates to help make a kiddo feel loved and appreciated.

And yet we are still in awe and appreciation of those who go out of their way to do something nice for others, and even better when they get a surprise in return!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Bri, of DIYBri on TikTok, loves to do bedroom remodels. So back when covid was hitting and she had a little more time on her hands she decided to surprise her beloved sister with a floor-to-ceiling bedroom makeover. Now, the room itself wasn’t… terrible. In fact we are kind of digging the colors, and especially the original headboard that Bri’s sister had.

Regardless, Bri decided that while her sister would away, she would get to ‘play’. Everything got a brand new coat of paint while she used Sketchup to help design a layout of her vision for the room. This would ensure that everything had a proper place, and that she could play around with where everything should go without actually having to drag a bed or other furniture around.

In the end Bri’s sister wound up with a brand new wall-mounted desk, beautiful display shelves up on her newly-painted walls, a picture frame display, and a newly re-covered headboard in a pattern that was more fitting to the new color scheme.


Best of all, that surprise that Bri got? She wound up being featured in a magazine which helped kickstart her career as a DIY interior designer! In other words, by doing good by her sister, Bri also did good for herself!

Don’t you wish everything worked out like that?

old freezer
Article

Got An Old Freezer? Make It Gorgeous Again With This 'Cool' Hack

wildflower veil
Article

These Unique Bridal Veils Are Perfect For Quirky Brides

shutterstock_351460961
Article

Dad and Son Try “Drill Painting” Together and It Looks So Fun

making a garland
Article

DIY Hot Glue Gun Mushrooms Will Add Whimsy to Any Garland

new home happy
Article

Dad Surprises Girlfriend With a New Home and Her Reaction Is Amazing

Crowded kitchen counter
Article

This Woman's Appliance Garage is Amazing and We Want It

cluttered craft supplies
Article

This DIY Dollar Store Organizer Is Both Cute and Functional

woman using a gua sha tool
Article

Holistic Woman Swears By These Facial Tips To Sculpt Her Face

wasps
Article

Woman’s DIY Wasp Trap Is a Super Simple Way to Get Rid of a Swarm

floating candles
Article

Here’s Your Annual Reminder That Floating Candles Aren’t Just For Halloween

bolo ties
Article

Bride’s “Odd” Bolo Tie Request Turns Out To Be a Gorgeous Look

Man bathing
Article

This Woman's DIY Body Wash Recipe Has TikTok Shook

spooky chandelier
Article

This Halloween Chandelier Is Too Good (And Easy) To Not DIY

fall wreath
Article

This Couple's DIY Fall Gnome Wreath Is The Cutest Wreath Ever!

wireless router
Article

DIY Maven Shows Us Genius Trick For Hiding Your Wireless Router

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.