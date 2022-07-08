Skip to main content

Big Sister Revamps Teen’s Room and Her Reaction Is Everything

She wins best sister of the year!

When you’re a big sister or brother, chances are your little sibling already thinks you’re one of the coolest people in the world. Although you don’t have to do much to be such a big deal to your little brother or sister, when you go the extra mile and do something nice such as surprise them with a ‘just because’ gift, they love you even more.

Such is the case with Lana of TikTok account @theroostingplace. While her 14-year-old sister was away for a week, she revamped the teen’s bedroom and judging by her little sister’s reaction, Lana clearly did a great job!

WATCH THE VIDEO

As seen in the video, she started the room over from scratch, putting up a faux wood wall, painting and installing a desk/shelf combo using an Ikea base. Of course, the big sister didn’t stop there, she also decided to do the décor work as well— hanging up framed art, a beautiful chandelier, installing LED lights and adding a pop of green in her room by adding plants in there as well.

In the follow up video, she revealed the finished room and it’s looks so amazing; it’s basically just about every teenage girl’s dream bedroom! We loved that she used the soft, neutral colors, but added the bright, remote-controlled neon lighting around the accent wall, should her little sister want to change it up a bit.

She did an amazing job on this! We don’t know what to be more impressed with — the fact that she did the bedroom makeover on her own or that she strolled through the aisles of Home Depot in heels?

