Woman Recreates Bath & Body Works Halloween Candle Holder With Supplies From Target Dollar Bin

Okay, so we will just come right out and say it. Bath & Body Works may be a guilty little pleasure of ours. We love the scents and, even more, the kooky little seasonal décor that they have.

So, the good news is that Bath & Body Works isn’t just counting down to fall, it’s already sipping the apple cider, and even though it isn't even October yet, you can already run out and buy items from their Halloween collection!

Of course, there’s a good chance some items will sell out again, like that oh-so-popular witch's hand candle holder from last year, but the good news is you don't necessarily have to wait for it to restock when you can just dupe and make it yourself!

Like a good many of us, Chontelle Phillips loves B&B’s Halloween decor, and she had a particular love for that creepy candle holder from last year, and even though it has come back around, Chontelle figured why not do one better? So instead, this crafty woman decided to make her own using only supplies that she’d purchased from the dollar bin at her local Target.

She starts off with a skeleton hand base that is only five dollars, then rips the hand off of the base because she has ‘plans’. A glass candlestick holder is used to create the new base and to give the hand some height, so she winds up supergluing the skeleton hand to the top of the holder.

Next Chontelle adds some scraps of lace and then crushed red velvet to create the ‘sleeve’ look that the original piece had. Finally a black base, now spraypainted a lovely gold, is added to the very bottom and the entire thing is finally complete. We get to see a final version and we, honestly, kind of prefer it to the original!