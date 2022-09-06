This Halloween Decoration Was Transformed Into the Perfect Planter

With Halloween being right around the corner, we’re not surprised to see many people already jumping into the spooky season spirit and one of the best ways to do so is by decorating your home for the occasion.

For plant parents who love Halloween, take a look at this spooky DIY décor piece courtesy of TikTok content creator @grotesqueegomania is so cool!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To start this DIY project, she removed the head, legs and feet from the skeleton before taking the skeletal body outside to spray paint it matte black. After letting it dry, she simply placed the easy DIY project into a tall floor planter and added a lush, leafy green plant that appears to be an English ivy or pothos plant.

We love it! And the black décor with the green plant cascading all around and throughout the planter looks so nice against her teal-colored wall.

Viewers took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “I love this!! I literally have a broken skeleton that I refuse to throw away bc it will serve its purpose again!! Thank you!!” @saltydisneyqueen shared. “I just bought one of these guys and have been wondering what to do with it!!” @christinac8985 commented. “I absolutely LOVE this!!” @thinningtheveil wrote.

We agree with these comments. This Halloween planter is so perfect for the season!