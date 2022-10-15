Check out This Cool Skull Inspired Bathroom Renovation

Halloween might be coming to an end this year, however, this doesn't mean your home has to give up spooky vibes. Living in darkness or your favorite movie, such as Practical Magic can be fun all year round.

This TikTok mom @gothelderemomom907 for example seems to love skulls a lot and decided they look better in her bathroom than decorating the outside of her home.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Although the renovation is only in part 1 of its stages, it looks pretty cool already.

As you might have guessed, she used stick-and-peel wallpaper, which you can find on Etsy or Amazon, where this one is from. She also painted the cabinets black or used black contact paper, and started painting the frame black but according to this video, she will also add some gold leaves to it.

Can't wait to see the final results! As you can see, there is also a fake skull placed in the middle of the two sinks, which looks like it holds jewelry or some other dental- or beauty products.

This DIY project seems to be budget- and renter-friendly, and easy to accomplish. However, stick-and-peel wallpaper does take some getting used to it and you have to work precisely to avoid bubbles from forming under the wallpaper. So as you go, you have to continuously smooth it out and don't rip the peel off all at once but do so step by step as you stick it to the surface.

And voilà, that's all there is to it.