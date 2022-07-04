This Fireplace Is Covered In Skulls and TBH It Looks Creepy Cool

Fireplaces are typically a focal point of the room that they are in, and we can understand why! Usually larger, sometimes imposing, and occasionally filled with actual fire, the fireplace is more than just a place for warmth, it is also a literal decoration for your room.

And while most of us just toss some cool stuff up on the mantel over the fireplace, there are a few creative people out there who go above and beyond, just like this TikTok creator who put together a genuinely eye-catching layout.

Renay DiGillio Soulant, aka DeadGirlDesigns is our fireplace aficionado today. Her stunning display caught our attention straight away, which was probably the point. This fireplace has been painted black, which is already a good choice to make in our opinion, but then Renay takes it one step further by putting some skulls on top.

Yes, you read that right, skulls.

The bright white skulls come in various sizes and help break up the pure black background. The overall aesthetic is a little startling but works awesomely well for any ‘gothic’ look if that is what you are going for. And commenters are in LOVE. Some are suggesting adding a hint of gold leafing to really help the skulls pop (and to lean even further into that old gothic look). Others are thinking of doing temporary versions just in time for Halloween.

But Renay was not done, and she went one step further with the final version of this awesome fireplace makeover. You’ll have to go check it out on her other video, which you can find here.