This DIY Mossy Skull Mirror Looks Like a Portal to Another World

If you haven't rushed to Michaels or the Dollar Tree yet to get all the essentials for creating the best Halloween decoration in town, then what are you waiting for? Some people already started the Halloween countdown in August, such as creating pumpkin candles. But you know what is even cooler? A mirror-looking portal.

Mirror-mirror on the wall, who has the best Halloween decor of them all? Probably TikToker Jessica (@jessicajska) and her skull DIY mirror project.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Creepy but cool! I would have this mirror up all year round, not just for Halloween. It's way too cool not to be seen. Don't you think? If you want to update your average-looking mirror to give it some personality - or a demon perhaps - you can easily do that by getting a bunch of plastic skulls, fake moss and leaves, card board, Great Stuff - Gaps and Cracks, some paint, and a hot glue gun. Jessica went for more earthy tones, like painting the skulls grey and keeping the green of the moss. However, you can customize this to your liking and skip the moss and leaves part if it doesn't go with your theme. I would probably spray paint the skulls black and add some red where the eyes are, or decorate the skulls as Day of the Dead sugar skulls. The beauty about DIY craft projects is you can add your own touch to things and make it yours, by adding other elements and colors to the final product.

Regardless of what you choose to do, we definitely think that this mirror makeover turned out to be great!