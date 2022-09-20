Skip to main content

This DIY Mossy Skull Mirror Looks Like a Portal to Another World

It’s perfect for Halloween or anyone who loves gothic chic.

If you haven't rushed to Michaels or the Dollar Tree yet to get all the essentials for creating the best Halloween decoration in town, then what are you waiting for? Some people already started the Halloween countdown in August, such as creating pumpkin candles. But you know what is even cooler? A mirror-looking portal. 

Mirror-mirror on the wall, who has the best Halloween decor of them all? Probably TikToker Jessica (@jessicajska) and her skull DIY mirror project.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Creepy but cool! I would have this mirror up all year round, not just for Halloween. It's way too cool not to be seen. Don't you think? If you want to update your average-looking mirror to give it some personality - or a demon perhaps - you can easily do that by getting a bunch of plastic skulls, fake moss and leaves, card board, Great Stuff - Gaps and Cracks, some paint, and a hot glue gun. Jessica went for more earthy tones, like painting the skulls grey and keeping the green of the moss. However, you can customize this to your liking and skip the moss and leaves part if it doesn't go with your theme. I would probably spray paint the skulls black and add some red where the eyes are, or decorate the skulls as Day of the Dead sugar skulls. The beauty about DIY craft projects is you can add your own touch to things and make it yours, by adding other elements and colors to the final product. 

Regardless of what you choose to do, we definitely think that this mirror makeover turned out to be great!

Baby shower décor
Article

Color Blind Dad Has Funniest Reaction to Gender Reveal

retro room inspiration
Article

Son Gives Parents’ Bonus Room An Expensive-Looking Makeover On a Budget

woman crafting
Article

Wife Paints Husband’s Favorite Saying On the Wall and Catches the Moment He Notices

yarn pumpkins
Article

Need Some Fall Décor? Try This Cute Yarn Trick For the Perfect Pumpkin

shutterstock_1345933157
Article

Woman Shows Off Gorgeous $180 Counter Makeover

TV in living room
Article

Wife Shares Budget-Friendly Way To Get TV Art Without Having a Frame TV

mirror
Article

DIY'er Makes The Perfect Mirror Accent Piece With Cheap Dollar Store Finds

Candlestick
Article

Essex Witch Shares Best Tip for Getting Candles to Fit Perfectly In Candle Sticks

bamboo mat
Article

Woman Makes Textured Wall Art Using Only Bamboo Mat

borax crystal
Article

Woman Makes Her Own Gorgeous Crystals Using Borax

Halloween plate
Article

Men Concoct Brilliant Way to Use Holiday Decorative Plates and Trays That Has Nothing to Do With Serving Food

Fly on glass
Article

This Fly Trap Trick Will Capture Even the Fastest House Fly

fruit in kitchen
Article

Here’s How to Get Rid of Those Pesky Drain Flies Once and For All

area rug in bedroom
Article

Woman Transforms '5 Below' Rugs Into Gorgeous Statement Piece

basket of vegetables
Article

Woman Shares Dollar Store Hack That Will Keep Your Fall Veggies Safe

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.