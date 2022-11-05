This Slat Wall Looks Like a Million Bucks But Only Cost $37

Slat is becoming a popular design choice in modern homes. Typically found in bathrooms to create a spa like ambiance, its living rooms to add depth to walls and make the space feel larger, or in bedrooms often placed behind beds in lieu of a typical bed frame. The wood planks look sleek and clean, installing them in your home can instantly transform the space but it will cost you a pretty penny.

As with most things we love but don’t want to spend a fortune on there typically is a DIY dupe for it. Home DIYer @dose_of_diy posted to TikTok her DIY bathroom slat wall that was easy, quick, and only cost $37 to create.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To give the slat wall depth she starts by placing a strip of black wallpaper from the top of the roof to the bottom of the floor, acting as the backdrop and size guide of the slat wall. She then uses thin pieces of wood that she has stained a cool grayish teak color and attaches the wood to the wall paper spacing them evenly and running them floor to ceiling. Adding the slat wall to her bathroom added an instant spa aesthetic to her bathroom.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.