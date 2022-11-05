Skip to main content

This Slat Wall Looks Like a Million Bucks But Only Cost $37

Plus, it is super easy to do.

Slat is becoming a popular design choice in modern homes. Typically found in bathrooms to create a spa like ambiance, its living rooms to add depth to walls and make the space feel larger, or in bedrooms often placed behind beds in lieu of a typical bed frame. The wood planks look sleek and clean, installing them in your home can instantly transform the space but it will cost you a pretty penny.

As with most things we love but don’t want to spend a fortune on there typically is a DIY dupe for it. Home DIYer @dose_of_diy posted to TikTok her DIY bathroom slat wall that was easy, quick, and only cost $37 to create.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To give the slat wall depth she starts by placing a strip of black wallpaper from the top of the roof to the bottom of the floor, acting as the backdrop and size guide of the slat wall. She then uses thin pieces of wood that she has stained a cool grayish teak color and attaches the wood to the wall paper spacing them evenly and running them floor to ceiling. Adding the slat wall to her bathroom added an instant spa aesthetic to her bathroom.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Wreath
Article

Woman Transforms Hula-Hoop Into Elegant Christmas Decoration

Xmas lights
Article

Woman’s Christmas Lawn Decoration Only Cost $5 to DIY

Plants
Article

Plant Obsessed Wife Challenges Husband to Find the New Plant She Snagged

Cabin
Article

Man Creates DIY Headboard That Gives Off Modern Cabin Vibes

Marble Flooring
Article

Woman Creates Gorgeous Marble Wall Using a Sock

architecture salvage
Article

NC Woman Takes Us Through Architectural Salvage Store And We Have To Visit!

string of tinsel
Article

This Dollar Tree Gift Box Idea Is Christmas Décor Goals

modern kitchen
Article

Holistic Health Expert Shares Five Toxic Things In Your Kitchen You Need to Get Rid Of

ceiling fan in bedroom
Article

Mom Uses Two-Story Ceiling Space to Build an Entire Room

cleaning floor
Article

Woman Makes "Magic DIY Cream Cleanser" That Works On Almost Every Surface

Fancy home
Article

This Home's Entryway Is an Introvert's Dream

White shirts
Article

Professional Dry Cleaner Shares THE Secret to Getting Your Whites Super White

air plant
Article

These Jellyfish Air Planters Are So Stinkin’ Cute

Christmas wrapping paper
Article

Woman Has a Genius Hack for Decorating Your Entire House for Christmas Quickly

flower magnets
Article

Woman Transforms Her Boring White Fridge Into Plant Oasis With Cool Magnetic Containers

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.