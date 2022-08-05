Skip to main content

DIY A Slat Wall For Just $30

Um, yes please.

One of the perks of owning your own home is you can treat it like one, big never-ending art project. You can do something as simple as painting an accent wall, however, if you want to something a bit more extravagant, you can look into doing a slat wall.

It may seem complicated, and maybe even quite expensive depending on the cost of wood in your area, but this TikTok content creator and home décor maven, @alexanderreneedesign shows us in this quick video how she was able to create a beautiful slat wall for only $70!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Simply starting off painting the wall a muted gray color, the couple took a few slats of plywood and cut it into several pieces. Next, the DIY couple simply stained the wood pieces, letting them dry overnight. Afterwards, they installed the wood pieces to the wall, spacing them about one-inch apart from each other to create a peek-a-boo effect with the gray-colored wall.

Their followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “I’m so obsessed!!!!” @laurenvirginiaco wrote. “It looks so great! So seamless around the TV,” @bossinfashion commented. “Y'all are the most talented DIYers on this app!!” @ddeffro shared.

The final look is absolutely beautiful and we’re in awe that they only spent $70 to create this simple slat wall! 

