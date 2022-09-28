Skip to main content

Couple’s DIY Slat Wall Is so Easy and So Adorable to Pull Off

It looks so good!

The color of your paint is probably the most important part when it comes to home makeovers, as it sets the mood for everything else, such as furniture and light fixtures. What many people love to add to their homes before they decide to completely give their walls a fresh paint job, is an accent wall. Like this TikToker did with her drip DIY project. 

An even cooler feature is adding other material to the wall you're painting, as this DIYer and TikToker Lauren (@lkbuilds) did to her wall. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

Pretty trippy! At first, it doesn't even look like wood is added to the wall, but more so another color of paint, except three-dimensional. Fairly easy DIY project. All you need is wood slats, some paint in the color of your choice, some screws, or a nail gun, and you can start. But first, you would need the measurements of your wall and an idea of how many slats you want to use before you head to Home Depot to get all the material. Being precise in DIY projects is crucial. Once you got it all figured out, you can get the slats cut and the fun begins. It doesn't look like it took them a long time, but you want to make sure the wall is completely dry after the second coat of paint before you start adding the slats. 

What an easy room transformation. We are definitely taking notes!

child painting
Article

4-Year-Old Offers To Paint Mom An Epic Piece of Art for the Living Room and TBH It’s Better Than the Stuff At Home Goods

frustrated woman
Article

KC Mom Discovers Hysterical and Infuriating Reason She Isn’t Getting Air Upstairs

trick or treaters behind spider web
Article

This Yarn Spider Web Is Perfect For Minimalists Who Still Want to Decorate For Halloween

colorful pumpkins
Article

Cute Pumpkin DIY Is Perfect for Farmhouse Style

shutterstock_2148623317
Article

DIY Light Up Vases Completely Change the Ambiance of the Room

sewing kits
Article

Woman’s Sewing Machine Hack for Adding Trim to Fabric Is Genius

gothic aesthetic
Article

This Goth Chair Makeover Will Have You Wishing You Lived In a Castle

sewing needle kit
Article

This “Life-Changing” Sewing Hack gets You the Perfect Knot Every Time

sectional table
Article

Woman Installs Genius “Floating Table” Behind Sectional

window sill
Article

Watch How This Woman Camouflages Windows For Privacy Without Curtains

kid in box
Article

Mom Converts Box Into the Most Epic Playhouse Ever

Wine glass
Article

Woman Turns Wine Bottle into Romantic Candle Holder

teacup candles
Article

DIY Candle Has a Secret Message and It’s Totally Easy to Make

no soliciting sign
Article

Watch This Hysterical Anti-Solicitor Sign Work In Real Time

disco
Article

This Woman Shares a Fun DIY Project Combining Disco and Halloween

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.