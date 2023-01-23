Connecticut Family Finds a Black Bear Hibernating Under Their Deck

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Since it has been very cold across the states, many wild animals are looking for shelter to hibernate this winter season, such as bears. Sometimes, that means they will try to snug into your home and have breakfast with you; at other times they will try to live rent-free in other parts of your home.

Such as this Connecticut family experienced when they discovered a black bear under their pool deck, as ABC7NY reported. Let's take a look!

Isn't this the cutest? He seems quite comfortable!

It looks like he found the perfect spot for him to sleep all winter, without any disruption.

Or so he thought.

Vincent Dashukewich of Plainville, Connecticut - who's the owner - found the bear as he was walking his dog with his girlfriend.

The dog started barking and growling, and as they looked under the deck, they saw the black bear staring at them, but not being aggressive.

"I didn't really have a thought, I was just kind of shocked. He was staring right at me, so I didn't know like, what to do," he told the news reporter. "I just want to make sure my dog got inside safe."

Dashukewich named the bear Marty, and he doesn't seem to currently be a threat to him and his girlfriend, according to the news anchor.

"He's been super chill. I've gone out to check on him a few times, and he hasn't really moved," Dashukewich told the news. "He looked at me a few times, but he's pretty calm right now."

However, if Marty becomes a threat, Dashukewich was told to flash bright lights and blow an air horn, which might make him leave. If that doesn't work, Connecticut's Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) told Dashukewich, they would come and remove it.

Of course, this video has gone viral, as TikTok is obsessed with bear clips, and so are we!

