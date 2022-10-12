Skip to main content

Here’s How to Clean Up “Slime” Like a Pro

Say no more to slime ruining your shirts!

So slime has become kind of… a thing, in recent years. Icky, gooy, crunchy - it introduces kids to all sorts of textures and can be an amazing tactile experience for those who need something to entertain or ground themselves. Not to mention now there are people selling it in all different colors and even scents!

But what all these slimes have in common is the fact that they can all cause quite the mess. In fact, getting them out of your couch or shirt has become a pretty hot topic, one we’ve got the answer for here!

Myriam Sandler runs the MotherCould channel over on TikTok, and she has collected together a ton of tips and tricks to help out any parent who may have found themselves in a bit of a bind. Today she is covering the tough question of how to get stuck in slime out of your clothes.

She does this first by demonstrating how one gets slime ON their clothes, though we are sincerely hoping your kids don’t grab and smash slime all over their chests. If they do, we are sincerely sorry, but here’s a hack that can help!

With the shirt now thoroughly slimed, Myriam then takes it off and grabs a bowl to which she then adds some warm water and the secret ingredient - vinegar! She recommends letting it soak for fifteen minutes, then take the shirt out and rinse it out. The slime should slip right off with just a little bit of scrubbing, almost as if by magic!

And there you have it - your new trick for saving shirts that have been slimed beyond recognition. Hopefully you won’t be as worried to let your kiddos play with the gunky stuff knowing that their clothes can be salvaged! 

