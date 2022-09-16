Woman Does Something Beautiful With Dead Butterfly She Found On Her Walk

As a child, I learned to use what nature gives me and create art with it. I believe that this concept still holds up today. It's a beautiful way to recycle. Even with insects, such as butterflies. Some might think that collecting dead insects is somewhat creepy but dead butterflies are actually pretty. However, you can also turn a butterfly into a creepy Halloween project, as this crafty TikToker did.

When it comes to preserving dead insects, it seems like I am not the only one sharing those views. TikTok creator Gracie O (@gracieeeeo) shows in her video what she is going to do with her find of a beautiful butterfly.

WATCH THE VIDEO

It looks like it is still alive. So pretty! Especially those colors that reflect the light. As Gracie mentions in her video, she found the butterfly already in its shape and form outside, and she is looking for tips to pin it. There are many ways to preserve an insect, pinning it and putting it in a display box, is one way to do it. However, this might take some skills, as butterflies are delicate creatures. Another way is to leave it in its natural state, put it in a glass dome, and add flowers, as one TikToker suggested in the comment section.

You can also use resin and some flowers to turn it into some cool art, however, it is suggested not to use any rubbing alcohol to preserve butterflies, especially. And lastly, if you want to turn this into a creepy moth - like the death's-head hawk moth from The Silence of the Lambs - you can spray paint it in a darker color and then add the details to it. There you have it; cool, creepy art from Mother Nature.