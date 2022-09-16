Skip to main content

Woman Does Something Beautiful With Dead Butterfly She Found On Her Walk

Honestly it’s gorgeous

As a child, I learned to use what nature gives me and create art with it. I believe that this concept still holds up today. It's a beautiful way to recycle. Even with insects, such as butterflies. Some might think that collecting dead insects is somewhat creepy but dead butterflies are actually pretty. However, you can also turn a butterfly into a creepy Halloween project, as this crafty TikToker did.

When it comes to preserving dead insects, it seems like I am not the only one sharing those views. TikTok creator Gracie O (@gracieeeeo) shows in her video what she is going to do with her find of a beautiful butterfly.

WATCH THE VIDEO

It looks like it is still alive. So pretty! Especially those colors that reflect the light. As Gracie mentions in her video, she found the butterfly already in its shape and form outside, and she is looking for tips to pin it. There are many ways to preserve an insect, pinning it and putting it in a display box, is one way to do it. However, this might take some skills, as butterflies are delicate creatures. Another way is to leave it in its natural state, put it in a glass dome, and add flowers, as one TikToker suggested in the comment section. 

You can also use resin and some flowers to turn it into some cool art, however, it is suggested not to use any rubbing alcohol to preserve butterflies, especially. And lastly, if you want to turn this into a creepy moth - like the death's-head hawk moth from The Silence of the Lambs - you can spray paint it in a darker color and then add the details to it. There you have it; cool, creepy art from Mother Nature.

cat decorations
Article

Try Out This Cat-Tastic Dollar Store DIY For Your Next Halloween Decor Idea

shutterstock_1906434418
Article

Woodworker Creates Jaw-Dropping Piece For Halloween

shutterstock_63230995
Article

Woman Creates Fun Halloween Decoration With Little Glass Coffins

tiny apartment
Article

NYCer Gives Tour of the Tiniest Apartment

shutterstock_1946806666
Article

Woman Paints Couch Green and the Results Are Stunning

feet in clover
Article

Woman Proves There's Way More Options to a Front Lawn Than Grass

ripping up floor
Article

New Homeowners Rip Up Ugly Old Tile and Find a Happy Surprise

fall leaves
Article

This Fall Leaf Bangle Is the Perfect Autumn Activity For Kids

Black plant wall
Article

Couple Paints Their Floor Black and Has Zero Regrets

Bathroom
Article

Woman Uses Contact Paper For Renter-Friendly DIY Bathroom Makeover

unicorn in grass
Article

Woman Teaches Husband To Keep His Eyes Open While Trimming Trees

chickens in front of coop
Article

Need An Alternative Coop Bedding? Try This One Random Item!

pexels-josh-sorenson-63551
Article

This Woman’s Floors Are Covered In Seashells She Collected and It Looks Like the Bottom of the Ocean

Tile table
Article

Watch Woman Transform Plain IKEA Bench Into An Unique Piece Any Gen-Zer Would Die For

monstera plant
Article

Woman Makes #7 DIY Planter Out Of a Cardboard Box

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.