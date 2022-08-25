Skip to main content

Houston Woman's Easy Hacks When Working With a Small Bathroom Space Are Amazing

It's the last tip that really caught our attention!

Working with limited space in your bathroom doesn’t mean you have to settle without having certain pieces of luxury in your humble lavatory. We all know that organization is key to maintaining a tidy space, especially when you don’t have a lot of room to work with, but it also helps to have a good amount of storage space as well.

If you’re working with limited space and need some tips to help give your small bathroom a luxurious feel, take a look at this video from TikTok content creator Roshena of @raeandro. These little bathroom hacks are gold!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Starting off the video with some organization, Roshena bought four cute mason jars from the Dolla Tree and used them to house her floss sticks, q-tips, cotton balls and makeup removal wipes (which as long as you tightly close the lid to the mason jar, you won’t have to worry about your makeup wipes drying out). Next, she takes some eucalyptus oil and applies a few drops all over some cotton balls before throwing them into her trashcan. This one little step ensures she has a nice lingering scent of eucalyptus in her bathroom. She then takes the eucalyptus oil ad places a few drops on the inside of her toilet paper roll before folding her toilet paper in a cute design. Finally, she pokes a tiny hole in her bottle of lemon Fabuloso household cleaner and places the bottle in the top part of the toilet, so every time she flushes, she has a subtle smell of lemon Fabuloso.

While we thought the last tip was cool, her followers in the comment section cautioned folks to not do do it as it could potentially cause damage to your toilet. “Fabuloso will eat away at the rubber in your toilet and mess up your plumbing that’s one TikTok hack to skip love the rest!” @daishadion wrote. “Love all this!!! The only thing you shouldn’t do is put that heavy Fabulouso bottle in the tank. I read it messes up the water flow,” @officialonly1lexi commented. “Fabuloso idea is a big no. It will damage your toilet. My husband is a plumber,” another TikTok user commented.

While we may have to do some further research on the last tip, we love all of these bathroom hacks!

