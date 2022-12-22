Turn Your Bathroom Into a Mini-Spa With These Cheap Hacks

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Transforming spaces in your home may be a difficult task at times, but it doesn’t always have to be. As a matter of fact, it can be quite fun, especially when you’re able to make a big difference on a small budget.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator Megan of @housetohomey. She recently transformed her small bathroom into a miniature spa and we are impressed, especially because she did so without spending a significant amount of money!

If this is something you’re interested in doing with your bathroom, then you’ll appreciate the simple and straight-forward tips she provided in this quick video. The first step is to use two curtain panels instead of a shower curtain. The second tip is to use uniformed and labeled bottles for your soaps, shampoos and conditioners. Next, dress up a plain bathtub by adding a bathtub tray and relaxing seating. Another great tip she listed was to store mouthwash in a decanter — we especially like this step! She also recommends adding fresh flowers to a vase in your bathroom to easily (and cheaply) elevate the small space, as well as stocking up on bath enhancers such as miniature bath bombs or essential oils for example. Another helpful tip is to use one large rug instead of two bath mats and finally,

make sure all of your bathroom necessities, such as your toilet paper roll holder and trashcan, are all well-coordinated.

We love these easy and cheap bathroom transformation hacks!

