Man Shares an Easy Decor Hack for Small Bedrooms and It Works Perfectly

You might think there can't be much done if you live in small spaces, such as a studio apartment or even a bachelor pad, but there actually is a lot that can be done. It's like playing Tetris; you have to be strategic and make the best of each area.

TikTok creator Timo Leblanc demonstrates in his video how to decorate a small bedroom, so it's practical but also stylish. Let's check it out!

An easy transformation that can make such a huge difference.

And the best part, it is super inexpensive.

All you need is a random shelf. Or more so, some scrap wood, which you can get at any hardware store for super cheap.

Then you'd also need some old books that you've already read - or would never read - or a stack of old magazines that you can use as a base to put the shelf on top. You could even use two empty shoe boxes, depending on high or low you'd like the shelf to be. And lastly, a cool piece of framed art or photography, a cool lamp, and some plants.

And tada.

This might be a bit tricky if you have a dog or a cat.

However, TikTok actually liked this decor hack but was also hesitant.

As TikToker @mariocartbaby commented,

"I would immediately trip over it."

Yes, that's my fear as well.

And TikToker @conniptionfitcheck mentioned,

"Every time I see cool things like this I'm like 'they don't have dogs'."



My thoughts exactly.

