This Adorable Fall Lantern Is Perfect For Small Spaces

Just the right amount of ambiance.

Fall is here ya’ll, and you know what that means! Yep, it is finally time to bust out the cozy sweaters as well as all that lovely fall décor that you’ve been hanging on to throughout the hot summer months!

Now we here at DenGarden love all the seasons, but there’s just something so special about Autumn. Maybe it's the colors, or maybe it is the cute DIYs that really make the season special. Take this awesome DIY lantern that can really add that extra touch to your house!

So if you are looking for a way to add a little bit of Fall to your house but you don’t have that much space to play with, the CraftWarehouse channel has got you covered! And well they should, as they carry all sorts of supplies you’d need to make cute decor in their family-owned and operated craft shop!

Today we are focusing on a recent video of theirs that focuses on a tiny addition that can fit well into just about any space - a beautiful little lantern. You will want to start off by going to your own local craft store and getting yourself a jewelry bowl or stand with raised edges, a faux-leaf garland, and of course, a lantern!

Simply put your stand down with the garland on top of it and place your lantern in the middle. Here is the neat trick though - rather than put in a real candle that you will need to monitor and blow out, instead get a cute little glass vase or cup and stuff it with a string of tiny fairy lights. They even make orange ones nowadays to really give off that autumn vibe!

And that is literally it! The cutest, and simplest, DIY ever and at the same time, it is just too cute to ignore!

