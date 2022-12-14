Woman Comes up With Genius Solution To Keep Makeup From Being All Over the Countertop

We've all been there. You're ready to do your makeup and you open your cabinet or drawer to find that everything is in disarray. You've got a million different products, but they're not organized into categories or even in any order.

If you don't have an organized makeup vanity, then it's easy for one product to get pushed aside and forgotten about until you finally give up on finding it and buy another one instead. That's what happened to me—until I discovered acrylic organizers!

Make sure you have everything you need in your bathroom. Keeping your makeup organized is important if you're working with a small space and don't have room for a vanity.

One way to do this is by having a place to store it that's out of sight but within reach. A drawer or cabinet can make all the difference if you're trying to keep your countertop clear from chaos!

When we saw this creator's simple approach to organizing her makeup, we had one thought (which commenters agreed with us).

"Beautiful organization." @Daniela Claudia Davi

It can be frustrating to work with a small bathroom, but there are ways to make it work for you. These tips should help you keep your makeup off the countertop and out of sight from guests.

Everyone has different needs when it comes down to organizing their makeup collection or storing other items such as toiletries or hair products.

