Don’t Make the Mistake of Painting Your Small Space White

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’re trying to decide what color to paint your small space, go with white. It will make the room look bigger, right? Wrong! White paint can make a space seem even smaller than it is.

White paint can make small spaces look smaller by creating shadows in small rooms. Bright colors reflect artificial lighting, while darker tones absorb it. So if you’re going for a brighter space with lots of light, stick with a lighter color palette—it’ll make your bright space feel bigger than it is! See this TikTokker’s video for proof.

In a small space, color can create the illusion of more light. It can also make a room feel more intimate, spacious, or private. You have options—use brighter colors in small spaces to add more light. Some folks had strong opinions about the shade of yellow, but most were appreciative of this interior design wisdom.

"Definitely agree with the concept but that particular yellow shade reminds me of my primary school." @Hi_Jinkx

"When I saw yellow I was like nope. But now I'm converted." @user1092573243353

"The yellow with the blue trim is darling." @Peter

Although we love cheery colors, we also love a little drama. Why not play into the strange shadows with dark shades? It'll contrast the artificial lighting even more.

"No. Moss green and let me skulk around like their corridors of a tiny castle." @Cassidy Wray

The next time you consider painting a room, consider how your color choice will affect the space. If it's small and dark, try using bright colors like reds or yellows to make it feel bigger. If it's big and bright already, then maybe consider going with something neutral like white or gray or dramatic like black so that all of your furniture tones will blend nicely!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.