Woman Shows How Simple Curtains Turn Her Small Studio Apartment Into a Cozy Space

If your home is small, such as a studio apartment or a small one-bedroom, you have to improvise to make it more spacious - but also practical. Especially when it comes to the bathroom. However, another tricky part is the bedroom or sleeping area in your home, mainly if the layout is simply weird.

Meet TikTok creator Cairo who demonstrates in her video, how she transformed the sleeping corner in her studio apartment into something cozy on a budget. Let's take a look.

What a transformation! The curtains do make a huge difference!

As seen in the video, Cairo moved some furniture around to have the bed closer to her closet. And to separate the area, she got some long, white curtains to transform them into closet doors, basically. Which turned out great. She also installed a cozy light fixture, and a shelf to serve as her bedside table since she didn't have enough space to actually fit one.

It is slowly coming together.

The great part is that all this can be done on a budget, going to Goodwill, as well as IKEA, or even finding stuff on Facebook Marketplace.

TikTok loved it too, according to the comments section. However, people also had suggestions on how to make the place even cozier.

As TikToker @littlepeachpancake suggested,

"I think since you don’t have a whole lot of clothes anyway, you should put the bed in the closet, and use a portable clothing rack."

I am no expert, but to me, it looks like the bed wouldn't even fit into the closet unless she puts it partially in, and then uses the shelf for towels and linen.

Another person (@hurryhometoyou) said,

"Hey! If you doubled up the curtains they would look really luxe! Just thought I would share this tip."



That's not a bad idea.

And TikToker @justlookinwhatsup commented,

"I would do a white curtain in front of the bed with fairy lights and big plants in front."



I love that!

