Woman Has Genius Trick for Smoothing Out Wrinkled Throw Rugs When Vacuuming

Do area rugs get you down? Or, let me rephrase that question… Do bunched-up rugs that always, somehow or another, seem to always wrinkle and snag your feet as you try and walk by get on your nerves? I know they do that for me, so I’m constantly trying to find ways to make them stick and stay down without making them look bulky or tacky at the same time.

Luckily for any of you who are just like me, Allison of AllisonCleanin over on TikTok might have the perfect solution that… doesn’t involve taping the bottom of our rugs to floors!

Okay, so let’s say that you just tossed down your throw rug. You’ve got it where you want it, but unfortunately, as soon as you look down, all you see are major wrinkles. Now, you could get down and pull them all out one by one, but honestly, I feel like sometimes that just makes more wrinkles for me to contend with, so I’m just chasing them all day long.

Instead, go ahead and grab your vacuum but wait - don’t plug it in just yet! Instead, you’ll want to just slowly run the vacuum over the carpet, focusing on those folded-up areas. The key here is to make sure you don’t have the vacuum on, so it isn’t actually pulling the rug up and into itself, as well as to ensure that you are going super slow to actually smooth out the wrinkles.

This method should allow you to get out most major, and even minor wrinkles without a whole lot of effort, though there may be one or two stubborn ones left at the end that resist the power of the vacuum. Those, Allison admits, you will have to hand fix yourself, but that should be a lot easier doing only one or two compared to fixing the entire rug!



