This Snail Terrarium Is the Cutest Thing We’ve Ever Seen

We. Need. It.

Growing up, we used to be fascinated with some of nature’s cutest little insects: roly-polys, caterpillars, and of course snails. There was something so cool about how slow they often moved, their cool colors, and how they would curl into a tiny little ball in ‘defense mode’ when you got a little too close and your finger or stick swiped against them.

For some of us, our curiosity about these tiny bugs faded as we moved onto other interests, but for a few of us, our interest in these tiny creatures peaked even more and we took the insects in as our very own pets. Such is the case with TikTok content creator @hoogie_bear_ who uploaded a video to her account showing us the behind the scenes of how she cares for her snail terrarium. Seriously, it's probably the cutest thing you'll see today!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

We’ve seen a variety of beautiful plant terrariums, but this snail terrarium is the cutest thing! As seen in the detailed video, she takes her two snails, Maverick and Rooster, and places them in a food bowl where they munch on their snacks while she takes everything out of their home and begins to clean their space. After fluffing, then flattening the soil, she cleaned the glass with a damp paper towel and mindfully placed the clean decor and cuttlebone back into the terrarium. Finally, she finished by placing the two snails back inside before spraying their living space.

After viewing the comment section, it’s safe to say we’re not the only ones who suddenly need pet snails. 

