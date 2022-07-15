Woman Comes Up With ‘Sneaky' Trick to Trim Snake Plants

As plant parents, we take pride in caring for our little green lush bundles of joy. However, no matter how good our intentions are, sometimes we fall short and our plant babies appearance reflects that. While snake plants have to be one of the easiest plants to care for, it’s possible that the leaves can get damaged due to over-watering, under-watering, or just lack of attention at the moment due to being extremely busy in other areas of your life.

However, rather than tossing out your snake plant and giving up on its’ life, TikTok content creator @boholifeofjo uploaded a video showing us how to quickly (and easily) fix a snake plant’s leaves that desperately needs it when it’s damaged.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As you can see in the video, all she did in this quick tutorial was simply grab a pair of scissors and cute tip of the damaged leaf in a diamond shape similar to how the snake plant’s tips naturally are. So simple and you can’t tell really tell the difference!

Her followers were shocked by this helpful trick and took to the comments to ask additional questions. “So is this for all plants? I had a kid break a leaf on my plant. It has been dying now,” @sammthagreat asked; to which @boholifeofjo responded “Yes you can do this with pretty much all plants :) you always want to prune dead leaves.” Another user @dialishious93 commented “HOLD UP. I was told at my nursery not to trim snake plants because that leaf will stop growing.” The video creator wrote back saying “I only do this with leaves that are damaged.”

We already appreciate the ease of caring for snake plants, but in the event we make a mistake, we appreciate this trick just as much!