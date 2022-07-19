This Rubber Snake Wreath Is Perfect for Halloween or Any Home That Leans a Little ‘Spooky’

Whether you’re a huge fan of Halloween and are planning to whip out your spooky decorations now (seriously Halloween in July is a ‘thing’), or if you have a spooky theme in your household, then chances are you’re well-versed in the DIY arena, given the spooky décor isn’t typically available to shop year around.

If you’re one of the people who want to start decorating your home now for the spooky day, but can’t find what you’re looking for in stores, then we have an easy DIY that’s so simple to do and is also really cute courtesy of TikTok content creator @kristyncole. Check it out in the video below.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, she mentioned she ordered a bag of variety sized rubber snakes from amazon and placed them around a beaded wreath that she purchased from Hobby Lobby. Next, she simply spray painted the wreath and snakes white, then opted to paint the snakes gold with a paint brush before applying a sealant to seal the color. The final project is cute and is so easy to do!

People in the the comments loved this Halloween 'Medusa' wreath and some mentioned this décor is perfect for every season because of the colors she chose.

However you decide to decorate for Halloween season, this easy DIY project is too good to pass up!