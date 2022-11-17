This is the Best Way to Keep Your Clean Socks Organized

Never again waste another minute looking for the other sock with this tip!

Who knew actually folding socks was a “thing?” If you had no idea, don’t worry, you’re in good company because we didn’t know either. As matter of fact, “folding” our socks typically meant rolling them together to create a ball and simply sticking them in our drawer. However, after coming across this neat and easy way to fold socks, we may have to adapt to this practice and elevate our sock drawer.

How neat is this sock folding method?! Courtesy of TikTok content creator and storage tip sharing connoisseur @vivian_storage, also she does is place one sock flat on top of the other flat sock, creating a “plus” or “addition” sign with the pair of socks. Next, she takes the bottom sock and folds the ends inward and onto the top sock. Finally, she folds the top sock toward the middle and the bottom of the top sock tucks into its’ opening.

It may sound complicated, but trust us, it’s not nearly as difficult as it sounds! It’s definitely worth a shot to try, especially if you’re looking to make your sock drawer more neat or you simply need more space and storage.

