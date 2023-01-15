Woman Uses Sock to Create Cool Marble Effect for Accent Wall

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Marble is a classic accent that's been around for centuries. The first known use of marble was in Greece, where artists would use marble to create sculptures and friezes. Today, we're still using this beautiful stone for some of the same purposes!

But the look isn't just for fancy buildings or sculptures—you can get the same effect at home if you know how to DIY it. And that's exactly what one woman did when she decided she wanted an elegant marble accent wall in her living room: She used a sock!

Who doesn't love a good marbled detail? You can get it on your floor with epoxy and your kitchen counters. But did you know you can get it on your walls, too?

Folks were honest about their doubts, but were even more honest about their surprise.

"Wow that's beautiful! Not what I expected." @StaceJeremy

"This is trust the process." @J J

We agree. And if you're gutsy enough to try this out, you're probably thinking the same as this one commenter, "See, TikTok has me out here having aspirations that surpass my actual abilities and it needs to stop lol." @shantel GB

To create this chic marble look, you'll need to use a sock to blend the paint. This ensures that no two brush strokes are precisely alike and gives the pattern more texture.

Then, using gold foil or paint, add accents wherever you see fit! To finish this DIY project, use a sponge brush or a sock dipped in gold leaf or foil left over from creating your marble pattern to add some final touches like sparkles or stars—whatever floats your boat!

