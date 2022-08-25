Skip to main content

Texas Woman Uses One Surprising 'Brush' To Create Amazing Office Backdrop

We couldn't make it look this good with a real brush!

Even the smallest and simplest spaces can be totally transformed with the right paint scheme, and we love seeing just how creative people can get when it comes to redoing their walls. And you can bet that we’ve seen a lot - everything from drip-painted rainbow walls to super dark (and super cool) aesthetics, and all that lies in between.

But we can still get surprised, such as in this video where not only is the wall art beautiful, but the tool that the creator uses is also incredibly surprising!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

If you follow Tisha Aragon on TikTok, then you probably know by now exactly what she is known for. Painting, yes, but it is the unique ‘tool’ that Tisha uses that sets her apart from the rest. Just by looking at her art work you would never even realize that this artist’s preferred brush is… a sock.

Yes, you read that right. Tisha uses socks to paint with.

If you don’t believe us then go and check out her video! The one we are featuring today shows us how Tisha is transforming an office workspace into something beautiful by creating a brilliant backdrop. Starting with a large blank wall, essentially a really large canvas, Tisha starts laying on black paint and drawing lines with it using her handy dandy sock, which at first seems a bit messy.

More detail is added, with Tisha even using a more traditional paint brush for some of the smaller aspects, before she breaks out the gold foil. Because who doesn’t love an office space without a little bit of gold mixed in, right? The gold foil gets pressed on here and there before the video pulls back to reveal the final look.

There, on the wall, is a beautiful marble-like pattern of black, grey, and white with gold foil ‘veins’ running throughout. The effect is literally stunning, and pairs so perfectly with her all-white desk and black computer monitors. We can only wish we were on the other end of that conference call so we could get a better look at all the finer details! 

allen+roth lamp shade
Article

Mom Beautifully Upgrades Lighting In Family RV for Only $16

Bathroom
Article

Houston Woman's Easy Hacks When Working With a Small Bathroom Space Are Amazing

broken mirror
Article

Woman Snags Broken Mirror From the Craft Store and Concocts a Way to Make It Work

hanging plants
Article

Easy DIY Plant Hanger Is Perfect for Folks Who May Have a Small (Ok. HUGE) Plant Addiction

Fairy tale engagement
Article

Man Hosts a “Fairy Party” That Was Secretly a Dreamy Proposal

Antique dishes
Article

Thrifter Calls Out Antique Store For Trying to Resell Target Dishes for Insane Price

contour gauge
Article

This DIY Contour Gauge Is a Totally Game Changer

Plant wall
Article

Couple Creates Floating Plant Art With Chicken Wire and a Few Faux Plants

mysterious door
Article

Man Finds Mysterious, Seemingly Inaccessible Door In New House and Finally Figures Out How to Get To In

refinishing table
Article

Woman Upcycles Old Dressing Table Into New Desk and the Results are Amazing!

Draped curtains and plants
Article

Woman Shares How Drapes Aren’t Just for Windows

geometric accent wall
Article

‘Dollar Tree ‘MacGyver’ Creates Geometric Wall For Under $5

partners doing chores
Article

UK Woman Share the Hilarious Difference Between Her and Her BF When It comes to Doing Household Projects

Red velvet chair
Article

Tennessee Teacher Thrifts a Replica of Blue’s Clue’s “Thinking Chair” for Her Classroom and the Resemblance Is Uncanny

dinosaur in garden
Article

Woman Spots a “Jurassic Park” Themed Pollinator Garden During Walk and It’s Brilliant

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.