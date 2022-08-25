Texas Woman Uses One Surprising 'Brush' To Create Amazing Office Backdrop

Even the smallest and simplest spaces can be totally transformed with the right paint scheme, and we love seeing just how creative people can get when it comes to redoing their walls. And you can bet that we’ve seen a lot - everything from drip-painted rainbow walls to super dark (and super cool) aesthetics, and all that lies in between.

But we can still get surprised, such as in this video where not only is the wall art beautiful, but the tool that the creator uses is also incredibly surprising!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

If you follow Tisha Aragon on TikTok, then you probably know by now exactly what she is known for. Painting, yes, but it is the unique ‘tool’ that Tisha uses that sets her apart from the rest. Just by looking at her art work you would never even realize that this artist’s preferred brush is… a sock.

Yes, you read that right. Tisha uses socks to paint with.

If you don’t believe us then go and check out her video! The one we are featuring today shows us how Tisha is transforming an office workspace into something beautiful by creating a brilliant backdrop. Starting with a large blank wall, essentially a really large canvas, Tisha starts laying on black paint and drawing lines with it using her handy dandy sock, which at first seems a bit messy.

More detail is added, with Tisha even using a more traditional paint brush for some of the smaller aspects, before she breaks out the gold foil. Because who doesn’t love an office space without a little bit of gold mixed in, right? The gold foil gets pressed on here and there before the video pulls back to reveal the final look.

There, on the wall, is a beautiful marble-like pattern of black, grey, and white with gold foil ‘veins’ running throughout. The effect is literally stunning, and pairs so perfectly with her all-white desk and black computer monitors. We can only wish we were on the other end of that conference call so we could get a better look at all the finer details!