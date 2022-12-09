Woman Uses Sock to Paint Her Railings and It’s Genius

If you’ve ever painted anything — furniture, kitchen cabinets, interior walls, or even a room or two — you know the challenges that accompany it. Painting can be messy and expensive. It can also be time-consuming and frustrating.

But there is one thing it isn’t: an arduous task reserved solely for professionals who are paid handsomely to do it. Anyone can paint their home by themselves (even stairs and railings) with a little patience a few hacks to help you get through.

You can’t use a brush because it will take forever. You can’t use a roller because it will be impossible to get the paint around those spindles and railings, not to mention all the nooks and crannies. You can’t even use a sprayer because they won’t reach everywhere. What are you going to do?

If you’re like this woman, you’ll grab an old pair of socks (or two) and get creative! This video shows us how she puts her socks over her hands so that they act like gloves with fingers on them—perfect for painting those hard-to-reach places!

Folks had plenty of questions about how this hack compared to traditional painting methods.

"What are some of the differences that you've noticed with this application vs a brush or sprayer?" @Miguel Francis

The creator replied, "It's much faster than a brush and sprayer. Sprayer is always gonna have the best finish of all. The quality of sock is the same as a brush." @Emma | DIY Hacks & How-To's · Creator

Another commenter asked, "Streaks?" @jamsand21 and @Emma | DIY Hacks & How-To's · Creator came back with another answer.

"Once you've got into all the nooks with the sock, you can run it up and down with a brush to catch any drips. It's loads faster than brush only."

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.